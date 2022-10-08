Newborn girl found abandoned near garbage dump at Delhi’s Rajokri, passersby alert cops

A newborn girl was found abandoned near the Rajokri bus stand Saturday and is now receiving care at a private hospital in the city.

The Vasant Kunj South police station received a call on Saturday morning informing them about a baby lying near a garbage dump close to the bus stand. The caller had noticed the child, called the police and taken the baby home since it was raining, according to police. The baby was then handed over to the police and was taken to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. Further legal action is being taken, said a statement from the police.

According to a statement from Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, the baby is in the neonatal intensive care unit and is in serious condition. She is being assessed for underlying medical conditions, the statement said.

“On preliminary examination, it appeared that the baby was born less than 24-48 hours ago, was looking blue and her body weight was only 2 kg, lower than the usual weight for a newborn,” the hospital’s statement said.

According to Dr Rahul Nagpal, Director and Head of Department, Pediatrics, at Fortis Hospital, the baby was drenched, weak and in a hypothermic state, and had the umbilical cord attached. “At present, we are monitoring the oxygen saturation level, correcting her blood sugar, and have stabilised her. We are conducting a few tests to know whether she has any additional medical conditions or if there is any brain damage. The baby is responding to treatment which is a good sign,” according to Dr Nagpal.

She also appeared to be a pre-term baby, according to the hospital. She is being monitored by a team of doctors led by Dr Nagpal.