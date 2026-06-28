‘If accused took him to hospital, may have survived’: Father of Gurgaon hit-and-run victim

Sarthak Mattoo, an employee of an event management company and a resident of Gurgaon’s DLF phase 4, would have turned 34 on Saturday. But his family – still unable to cope with the news of his death — has to now learn to deal with his absence.

On Thursday, around 6:30 pm, he was returning home on his motorcycle when a speeding Thar allegedly hit him from behind near Rajokri flyover in Delhi.

As per the FIR, the bike — due to the impact of the collision – fell on the right side of the flyover. Identified as Apurv Singh (30), the SUV driver was arrested on Saturday, said officers.