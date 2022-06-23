Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar records 40.65% voter turnout till 5 pm

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency recorded a 40.65% voter turnout till 5 pm in the bypolls Thursday.

Delhi Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said efforts have been made to encourage more voters to come to the polling booths.

The last hour of voting has been reserved for Covid patients.

“Covid patients have been identified by the district administration. They will be brought to the polling station in ambulances to cast votes between 5 pm and 6 pm, after the normal voting is completed. Foolproof arrangements have been made for the patients who will be allowed to vote wearing PPE kits,” Singh said.

“We hope the voting percentage to go up as more people are likely to turn up in the afternoon. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 58.27% in 2020, and we hope the number goes up this time,” he said.

The office of the CEO had made arrangements for drinking water, Braille and sign language at all polling booths. A pick-up and drop facility for the elderly has also been arranged.

According to officers, 47,180 defacements have been removed by MCD. “We have also penalised vehicles that were displaying posters and banners in an unauthorised manner. A total of 188 persons have been fined – 123 against AAP, 49 against BJP, and 16 against others. As preventive action, 119 people were arrested. Action was taken against 8,708 people under Delhi Police Act, while 36 people were arrested and 1,850 litres liquor seized under Excise Act,” he said.

The seat fell vacant after AAP’s Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The results of the elections will be announced on June 26.