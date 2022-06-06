Delhi Rajinder Nagar bypoll: BJP, AAP candidates to file nomination today

BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia and AAP’s Durgesh Pathak will file their nomination papers on Monday ahead of the Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi. The seat had fallen vacant after MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated by the AAP to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

“We will start the procession for the nomination and proceed to the SDM office, Pusa. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, Union minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior leaders will be present,” said a senior BJP leader.

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak will hold a massive road show in Rajinder Nagar – from Naraina Vihar Gurudwara to the RO Office – on Monday. He will also file his final nomination at the RO Office after the roadshow, an AAP leader said. Pathak has already filed two sets of papers, while he would submit the final set on Monday after holding the road show. Pathak said party workers are “fully prepared” to face the opposing candidates and are eagerly waiting for the bypolls.

On Sunday, BJP chief Adesh Gupta inaugurated the Rajinder Nagar bypoll office. Gupta said the BJP has come to win and will surely be victorious because “the people of Rajinder Nagar are with us at this time. Bhatia has spent his entire life serving the people of Rajinder Nagar”.

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi said that at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic no leader was visible on the streets except those from the BJP. “Whether it was for providing food, medicines or any kind of facilities, all BJP workers did their best without caring for their life,” she said.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, AAP’s Raghav Chadha had won the seat by a margin of 20,000 votes against BJP’s R P Singh.