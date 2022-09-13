Delhi: Woman from Rajasthan shot at by unknown men in front of family

A 55-year-old woman was shot at by unknown assailants in front of her daughter and granddaughter at their home in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, the police said Tuesday. The victim had come from Rajasthan to meet her daughter’s family when the incident took place, they added.

A case of attempted murder has been registered, officers said. The woman, identified as Santra Banwari, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is in critical condition.

Banwari was sitting on the sofa with her family members on Monday when two men, who arrived on a motorbike, broke into the house and fired at her. While the others managed to escape, Banwari sustained injuries on her chest and abdomen.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (Outernorth) said, “We had received a call around 8.58 pm about the firing incident. One of the accused was armed and fired at the women. Only Banwari was injured. The family does not know the accused. The motive behind the incident is not clear yet.”

The police have recorded the statement of the woman’s daughter Vimla and have also spoken to her granddaughter Jyoti. The police said multiple teams have been formed to look into the incident and CCTVs around the house are being checked to identify the accused and arrest them.