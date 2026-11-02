Delhi raises pollution curbs to ‘GRAP-II’ as air quality falls sharply

Under GRAP Stage II, authorities are required to intensify measures to curb dust pollution and promote public transport.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 2, 2026 05:49 PM IST
Huge traffic jaam at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border due to checking following enforcement of anti-pollution GRAP implementation, at Ghazipur in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)Huge traffic jaam at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border due to checking following enforcement of anti-pollution GRAP implementation, at Ghazipur in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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GRAP Stage II has been imposed across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect as air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in its order, cited a sharp rise in Delhi’s AQI from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1, followed by a further increase to 324 on Monday amid “unfavourable weather conditions”.

Under GRAP Stage II, authorities are required to intensify measures to curb dust pollution and promote public transport. Parking fees will also be increased as part of the measures.

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Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bu... Read More

 

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