Delhi raises pollution curbs to ‘GRAP-II’ as air quality falls sharply

GRAP Stage II has been imposed across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect as air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in its order, cited a sharp rise in Delhi’s AQI from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1, followed by a further increase to 324 on Monday amid “unfavourable weather conditions”.

Under GRAP Stage II, authorities are required to intensify measures to curb dust pollution and promote public transport. Parking fees will also be increased as part of the measures.