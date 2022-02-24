Western disturbance likely to bring rain in Delhi on February 25, 26

While partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius are on the forecast for Thursday, a western disturbance is likely to bring rainfall to Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates that light rainfall is likely on Friday and thunderstorms are a possibility on Saturday in Delhi.

A western disturbance lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, while another western disturbance is likely to affect parts of the country from February 25 onwards. Light rainfall is likely over Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh during the next three days.

Another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from February 28 onwards. The possibility of rainfall and thunderstorms are on the forecast for Delhi on March 2.

Western disturbances are storms, driven by the westerlies, that originate in the Mediterranean region, and bring rainfall to the northwestern parts of the country. These storms travel from the Mediterranean Region, across Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, to enter India, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 12.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded in the daytime on Wednesday was 24.8 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on Thursday, the relative humidity was 93% and the temperature was 14 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday, with an AQI of 211. It had improved marginally from 252 on Tuesday. On Monday, the AQI had improved to be in the ‘moderate’ category.

According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Wednesday, the AQI on Thursday is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category. It is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Friday as well.