1 dead after heavy rains flood Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi (PTI) New Delhi: A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi (PTI)

A 56-year-old man died after allegedly drowning under the Minto Bridge as heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR Sunday morning.

The deceased identified as Kundan was driving a Tata Ace from New Delhi Railway Station to Connaught Place, when he got stuck in the waterlogged area. A senior police officer said, “ Kundan tried to pass through the waterlogged area but couldn’t succeed. We suspect that he drowned and died. There were no external injuries on his body”

Kundan hailed from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. He transported goods in his vehicle. He is survived by his wife and their two daughters, who live in Shankar Market.

Inquest proceedings will be conducted by the police under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 74.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 am. Ridge, Lodhi Road, Palam and Ayanagar weather stations recorded 86 mm, 81.2 mm, 16.9 mm and 12.2 mm rainfall, respectively, it said. The rains also led to power outages in some areas.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, jams were reported from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk, Yashwant Place to Ashoka Road, at Ring Road, Bhairon Road, and near Mundka metro station due to heavy waterlogging.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northwest India. It had said the “entire monsoon trough is most likely to shift northwards, closer to the foothills of the Himalayas during July 19-20”. Despite the early arrival of monsoon in Delhi, the rains had remained subdued so far. Till Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded 47.9 mm rainfall in July — 56 per cent less than the normal of 109.4 mm. Monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than its usual date. The IMD has predicted normal rainfall in the national capital during the season.

