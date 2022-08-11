Delhi to witness overcast skies, very light rainfall today

Overcast skies, very light rainfall, and strong winds of about 25 to 35 kmph are likely in Delhi Thursday.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued for the three hours from 8.30 am to 11.30 am said very light rainfall is likely over Northeast NCR (Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Meerut) and Southeast NCR (Noida, Faridabad, and Palwal).

Light rainfall remains in the forecast for Delhi over the next four days as well.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, a little below the 37.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was three degrees above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature early on Thursday was 28 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. At 8.30 am, the temperature was 30 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 82 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to fall further to around 34 degrees Celsius on Friday, the IMD forecast indicates.

So far this August, Delhi has recorded rain on five days, but has witnessed a deficit in rainfall. The Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, has recorded a deficit in rainfall, with a 76 per cent shortfall. The weather station has recorded only 20.1 mm of rainfall against a normal of 84.5 mm till Aug 11. The observatory at Palam has recorded a higher amount of 82.9 mm this month.

The monsoon trough, a low-pressure area extending from Pakistan to the Bay of Bengal, lies south of its normal position, according to an IMD update issued on Thursday. It is likely to remain in this position for the next three days, before moving northwards.

The position of the trough, a low-pressure area over Eastern Madhya Pradesh, and another low-pressure area over the Northeast Arabian Sea are set to contribute to active monsoon conditions over Central India for the next two days, bringing widespread rainfall to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and Goa.