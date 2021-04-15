Delhi to receive light rain over weekend, hailstorm likely

The IMD has forecast maximum temperature to fall to around 36 degrees Celsius by Saturday, before it starts rising again.

Light rain and thundershowers are likely in the capital over the weekend as per a forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi may also see a hailstorm on Friday in some places, the IMD forecast says, along with light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds.

Rain intensity is expected to be less on Saturday, as the forecast states there will be very light showers or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds.

The weather is expected to be dry from Sunday onwards however strong winds of about 20-30 kmph are expected to continue until Monday.

Mercury is expected to dip by two to four degrees Celsius over the weekend, which will bring some respite from soaring daytime temperatures.

The maximum temperature recorded in Delhi on Wednesday was 40.3 degrees Celsius, the highest mark it has reached so far this season.

Minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours on Thursday was 21.5 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature is expected to fall to around 19 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was in the poor category on Thursday morning with a reading of 201, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

A forecast from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi states that the AQI would improve to the moderate category on Friday and Saturday owing to rain.