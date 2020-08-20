Heavy rains overnight lead to severe waterlogging in Delhi NCR

Heavy waterlogging at an underpass in New Delhi. (ANI)

Heavy rains overnight in Delhi and surrounding areas has led to severe waterlogging in some parts for the second straight day. The India Meteorological Department this morning said the rains are likely to continue till around noon and will subside thereafter. Delhi is likely to receive rainfall till August 25, the weather agency said.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a half submerged bus at an underpass in Prahladpur area in Delhi. While in Baraf Khana, locals were seen wading through ankle-deep water. Similar scenes were witnessed in Mayur Vihar and parts of Noida. The rains have, however, brought down temperatures to 26 degree Celsius in the national capital.

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Firozeshah Road. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rainfall in Delhi till 25th August. pic.twitter.com/kgyoB6EfTf — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

On Wednesday, Delhi and neighbouring regions Gurgaon and Noida saw massive traffic jams due to heavy waterlogging. Gurgaon received close to 120 mm of rainfall, with rainwater seeping into homes in several areas. A 62-year-old man got electrocuted when he tried to turn off the inverter after water got into his house. Among the worst affected stretches was the DLF Phase 1 underpass on Golf Course Road, which was submerged, with fire tenders deployed to pump out the water.

Submerged roads in New Delhi. (ANI) Submerged roads in New Delhi. (ANI)

In Delhi, seven cars in Saket’s J Block were damaged when a portion of the Apeejay School wall fell on them, ostensibly due to heavy rain. Alleging negligence by school authorities and demanding compensation for their losses, the car owners filed a police complaint.

The seven cars damaged were a MG Hector, Toyota Etios, Honda City, Maruti Swift Dzire, Toyota Innova Crysta, Renault Kwid and Hyundai Santro. They were parked close to the wall, with a drain separating them. On the other side of the wall is a basketball court and a tennis court.

The windshields and bonnets were crushed, and tyres punctured due to the weight of the concrete.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd