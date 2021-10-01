Delhi records ‘excess’ rainfall in September, light rainfall predicted for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Friday. Light rainfall remains on the forecast for Saturday as well.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to be 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 27 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 80 per cent and the temperature at the same time was 29 degree Celsius.

In September, Delhi recorded a total of 413.3 mm of rainfall at the Safdarjung observatory. The highest 24-hour rainfall was 117.7 mm recorded on September 2. The month witnessed three days of very heavy rainfall. With this, the highest amount of rainfall for the entire monsoon season in the past 57 years was recorded at the Safdarjung observatory.

The highest maximum temperature for September was 36.2 degree Celsius, while the lowest minimum temperature was 23.4 degree Celsius.

Across all weather stations, Delhi recorded an average of 232.1 mm of rainfall against a normal of 115.6 mm for the month of September. The city has witnessed excess rainfall both for the month as well as for the monsoon season as a whole. This season, Delhi has recorded 745.2 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 585.5 mm.

Central Delhi, New Delhi and North Delhi have recorded ‘large excess’ rainfall for the season, while Northwest Delhi and Southwest Delhi have registered an ‘excess.’ The only district that has seen deficit rainfall this season is Northeast Delhi, while East, South and West Delhi have seen normal rainfall levels.