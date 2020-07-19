Watch: House collapses, flows into drain in Anna Nagar after heavy rains in Capital

Fatalities were also reported as a result of the downpour, including the death of a 56-year-old man who allegedly drowned under the water-logged Minto Bridge in Central Delhi. Fatalities were also reported as a result of the downpour, including the death of a 56-year-old man who allegedly drowned under the water-logged Minto Bridge in Central Delhi.

A house in the slum area of Anna Nagar in the national capital collapsed on Sunday due to the incessant downpour which resulted in water logging in several areas and traffic disruptions due to felling of trees.

“The Anna Nagar slums are behind the under-construction WHO headquarters, and next to a drain. Due to heavy rainfall late last night, many residents evacuated homes at night only,” Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

A residential building next to an overflowing drain in Delhi’s Anna Nagar gets washed away after heavy rains lashed the capital today morning. pic.twitter.com/CWcg2bJfZw — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 19, 2020

Garg added that due to continuous rains, the drain started overflowing, and by morning, the heavy flow of the drain swept everything that came in its way — houses, tiny shops and trees. “No casualties have been reported so far,” he said.

Besides this, the fire service received at least eight calls of “house collapse” from IP Estate’s Anna Nagar. Calls, officials said, started coming in around 8.30 am and four fire tenders and over 25 firefighters were deployed.

The DFS chief also said that they received at least three major water logging calls till 9 am Sunday. “From ITP, three people were saved, six people were rescued from Zakhira flyover, and one person from Lawrence Road flyover,” he said.

Fatalities were reported as a result of the downpour, including the death of a 56-year-old man who allegedly drowned under the water-logged Minto Bridge in Central Delhi.

The Safdarjung observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department recorded 74.8 mm of rainfall within a span of 24 hours till 8.30 am today — the highest single day figure so far for the season this year.

Other parts of Delhi received higher rainfall, including the Ridge at 86 mm and Lodhi Road at 81.2 mm.

The Delhi Traffic Police reported water logging at 12 locations in the city as of 12 pm, including at the Paharganj entrance of the New Delhi Railway Station. It also reported felling of trees across 11 areas.

The weather body has forecast light to moderate rain in the coming days over the city till Saturday.

