Delhi rains: Traffic police issue alert, caution of slowdown

As it began to rain in Delhi on Tuesday morning and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast of “light to moderate” thunderstorms across the national capital and the surrounding areas, the Delhi traffic police advised commuters to plan their travels accordingly.

New Delhi district traffic officials said that while a minor slowdown of traffic on account of rain could be expected, there was no major waterlogging yet that had obstructed traffic.

Traffic Alert

As per IMD report ” “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi “. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 12, 2022

Officials in Northwest Delhi said that while waterlogging from the rain on the previous day had largely been cleared up, there were still issues near the GTK bus depot.

The rains caused issues also on Monday. The traffic police had issued alerts on social media regarding heavy traffic on Najafgarh Firni road, and on both carriageways on the New Rohtak road due to waterlogging.

They also said that traffic on the ring road had been affected in both carriageways between Azadpur and Britannia Chowk due to waterlogging, advising commuters to avoid the stretch. Traffic on both carriageways of the Azadpur underpass was also affected by flooding.

An alert was also posted regarding traffic on both carriageways of the GTK Road, near the GTK Depot.