Delhi weather: Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall likely in next 2 hours

Light rain and strong winds hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday afternoon.

The weather observatory at Lodhi Road recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the city – 6 mm – between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm. This was followed by the weather station at Palam, which recorded 5.5 mm, and the observatory at the Ridge in North Delhi, which recorded 5 mm. The Safdarjung weather station, which serves as a marker for the city, recorded 1.6 mm of rainfall. Rainfall between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm is categorised as ‘light’.

Western disturbances and moisture-laden easterly winds have been bringing rainfall to northwest India after a two-week long dry spell that had kept temperatures above normal over the region.

According to an update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 3.30 pm on Friday, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are likely to occur over Delhi and NCR, including Loni, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jind, Panipat, Sonipat, Palwal, Rewari, Nuh, Hisar, Meerut and Alwar, in the next two hours.

At 2.30 pm, the temperature was 31.4 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 72%, lower than the 88% recorded at 8.30 am on Friday.

The IMD forecast for Delhi Friday included cloudy skies, moderate rainfall, and gusty winds. Delhi-NCR also recorded rainfall in the early hours of Friday, bringing the minimum temperature down. Rainfall is on the forecast for Delhi from June 18 to 21 as well.