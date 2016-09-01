Delhi Rains: Road near India Gate caves in, heavy rains continue to lash city

A day after the national capital received heavy rainfall, part of a road in Lutyen’s Delhi caved in, disrupting traffic along the route. The road, India Gate to Ashoka Road, caved-in in front of Bungalow No. 14, Windsor. The area has now been cordoned off. Heavy rainfall continued on Thursday as well as New Delhi and Gurgaon continued to receive heavy rainfall.

WATCH VIDEO: Big Cheer For Delhi-Noida Commuters, DND Flyway Becomes Toll Free

On Wednesday, NCR, that includes Gurgaon and Noida, faced severe traffic snarls as non-stop rainfall led to water-logging in several parts of the city. Office-goers as well as school children were stuck. The Delhi Police had issued several advisory warnings urging motorists to be careful warning them to avoid 25 stretches including Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Bhairon Road to Mathura Road, the Teen Murti roundabout, IGNOU Road, Indraprastha Flyover to Sarai Kale Khan, Barapullah flyover to DND, Ashram Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Mayapuri, and Raja Garden, among others. The heavy downpour, which began at 7 am ensured that traffic was disrupted till about 11 am with several parts of the city inundated.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, who was in the national capital, was once again stuck in traffic. The downpour prompted Kerry to cancel his visits to religious sites such as the Jama Masjid, the Sisganj Gurudwara, and the Gauri Shankar temple.

Delhi received 63 mm of rainfall in only three hours — from 8.30 am to 11.30 am Wednesday — said the Meteorological Department.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd