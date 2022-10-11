In 66 years, this is the rainiest October in Delhi

October in Delhi has received the highest rainfall in 66 years, data shared by the India Meteorological Department shows.

So far, the city has seen 128.3 mm rainfall, starting Friday. The city received 236.2 mm of rain in 1956.

The sudden downpour in the city was because of the interaction between an active western disturbance which brought rain to several parts of Northwest India and a cyclonic circulation, IMD officials said. Moisture-laden winds from the east brought continuous rain to the city, days after the monsoon had retreated from Delhi-NCR.

According to the IMD forecast, only light rain is expected on Wednesday, after which the city will see a partly cloudy sky, but no rain, for the rest of the week. The direction of wind, which has been easterly, will also become north and northwesterly over the coming few days.

The rain also brought down temperatures and air pollution in the area.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded as 30.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

Rain also brought the city its cleanest air in over two years. The city recorded an AQI of 44 (good) on Monday, the cleanest since August 2020. The AQI was 46 on Sunday but increased to 66 on Tuesday to fall in the satisfactory category.

At present, the impact of stubble burning on air quality is negligible, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).