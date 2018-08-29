Delhi: Metro delays, fallen trees after early morning rain

The sudden spell of rain meant humidity level in the city was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The sudden spell of rain meant humidity level in the city was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Heavy rains lashed different parts of the capital Tuesday, resulting in waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city, including ITO, Dwarka, Janakpuri and Nirman Vihar. Najafgarh topped the list with 148 mm of rain, followed by Palam, which recorded 101 mm of rain between 5.30 am and 8.30 am. Safdarjung, the official station for the city, recorded 49.6 mm of rain. According to the IMD forecast, Delhi and NCR are expected to get moderate rain on Wednesday as well.

The sudden spell of rain meant humidity level in the city was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am. The rain also brought down the temperature, with the maximum recorded as 31.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Thunderstorms between 3 am and 4 am led to the uprooting of trees, power cuts and waterlogging in many neighbourhoods. Uprooting of trees was reported at more than 12 locations, including Moti Bagh, RK Puram, Vasant Kunj and Adhchini.

Meanwhile, maintenance work on the Blue Line, which was supposed to be done overnight, was stalled. Trains on the track ran at a speed of 15 kmph to 30 kmph, causing delays. While the Delhi Traffic Police was busy pushing out alerts through their Twitter handle, many people took to social media to put out information on areas that were worst hit.

