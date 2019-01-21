Delhi witnesses light rains, mercury dips

A day after Delhi witnessed the warmest day of 2019, the mercury dipped in the national capital with several areas receiving light showers on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light drizzle in the capital for the day which is likely to continue for a couple of days with moderate showers at some places.

The temperature is expected to fall below 18-degree Celsius on Tuesday with heavy showers. The IMD predicted hailstorm at isolated places over Jammu division, lower reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during the day. Meanwhile, strong surface wind with speed reaching up to 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph is likely to blow over plains of northwest India for the next two days, IMD said in a release.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the warmest January day since 2012 with the maximum temperature settling at 28.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures were recorded today above normal (5.1°C or more) at most places over Rajasthan and at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat Region. Decreased visibility due to fog in the national capital and in the surrounding areas on Monday led to disruption in train services at New Delhi Railway Station. As many as 11 trains were delayed this morning due to fog.

The department also forecasted heavy rains and Snowfall at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Dehradun, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

(This is a developing copy, more details awaited)