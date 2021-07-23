Delhi likely to experience light rain today, thunder and lightning tomorrow

According to IMD weather forecast, Delhiites can look forward to regular rain in the next two weeks, with a few days of moderate rain. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi can expect cloudy sky and light rain on Friday, followed by thunder and lightning on Sunday, according to the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Till last week, before the city saw heavy rain on Monday, Delhi was experiencing a rain deficit of around 35 per cent. With the onset of monsoon, the deficit has been wiped and the city is now witnessing 24 per cent excess rains. It has received 241.1 mm of rainfall so far against the average of 201.2 mm (approx) for the period of June 1 to July 22.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi 14 days behind schedule — among the longest delays since 2002. Even after its arrival, the city saw moderate rain for the first few days.

According to IMD weather forecast, Delhiites can look forward to regular rain in the next two weeks, with a few days of moderate rain.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius, which is one degree lower than usual. The minimum temperature stood at 26 degrees Celsius.