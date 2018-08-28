Delhi rains disrupt traffic, lead to waterlogging in several areas

Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through ankle-deep muddy rainwaters are doing rounds on social media. Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through ankle-deep muddy rainwaters are doing rounds on social media.

Delhi NCR woke up to heavy showers on Tuesday morning. The rains led to disruption of road traffic movement due to severe waterlogging in several areas. Light rains started at around 2 am but gained momentum by 4 am, and between 6 to 8 am, it turned into heavy downpour, A R S Sangwan, Deputy Director National Capital Region, told news agency IANS.

Many residents took to Twitter and complained about waterlogging paralysing normal life in parts of Delhi. Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through ankle-deep muddy rainwaters are doing rounds on social media.

The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly pushing alerts through its official Twitter handle, warning commuters about routes to avoid.

Meanwhile, the traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging, Assistant Commissioner of Police Heera Singh told IANS.

“Our team is trying to make the traffic movement smoother,” Singh added.

#DelhiRains gurgaon… Stay home if you can. Highway is ok but back roads water logged. Sector 32 Jharsa under knee deep water. pic.twitter.com/TGrwxb3G2e — Sundar Ramachandran (@sramacha) August 28, 2018

The Met Office predicted few spells of rains and thundershower to occur during the day. “There will be a generally cloudy sky during the day with moderate rainfall and thundershower likely to occur,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32.7 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded 100 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 34.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius,the season’s average.

