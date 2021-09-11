Delhi receives heavy rainfall; 2021 is now wettest monsoon season in 46 years

Parts of Delhi saw heavy rainfall early on Saturday morning, making this monsoon season the wettest in Delhi in the past 46 years.

With the heavy rainfall this morning, the Safdarjung observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a total of around 1,100 mm rainfall this monsoon season, shattering the previous record from 2003 when the station logged 1,050 mm in the monsoon season, IMD officials said.

The highest amount of rainfall for the season is from 1975, when Safdarjung received a total of 1,150 mm. The monsoon season is yet to conclude this year.

Between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 81.3 mm, while the Palam observatory saw 98 mm of rainfall.

Between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, Safdarjung logged a total of 94.7 mm, while Palam registered the highest amount at 103.3 mm of rainfall. The Ridge recorded 67.6 mm in the same 24-hour period, and Lodi Road saw 64 mm.

The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall and thundershowers for Delhi on Saturday. Rainfall is likely to bring with it a fall in temperature. The maximum temperature is likely to be 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to stand at 24 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 33 degree Celsius.

An 8.30 am update from the IMD said that thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur over parts of the NCR, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Sonipat over the next two hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers are likely over Noida within the same time frame.

Rainfall persists on the IMD forecast for the next six days. Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are a possibility from Sept 12 to Sept 17.