Delhi likely to receive light rainfall on Sunday, temperature sees a dip

Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall over the weekend, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the city.

Cloudy skies and light rainfall is expected on Sunday with a western disturbance affecting northwest India from January 28 onwards. The western disturbance is set to bring rainfall or snowfall over the western Himalayan region and light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the plains of northwest India on January 29 and 30.

Delhi has seen a fall in temperature over the past 24 hours. With misty conditions and cloudy skies prevailing on Thursday, the city saw a dip in the maximum temperature, which settled at around 17.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal for this time of the year. This is much lower than the 25.9 degrees Celsius recorded on January 24. Similarly, the minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 5.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

Next week, the temperature is set to rise once again with the maximum temperature likely to return to around 23 degrees Celsius by February 2. The minimum temperature could increase to around 12 degrees by January 29.

The IMD forecast for the week from January 26 to February 1 points to the likelihood of a fall in minimum temperature by 3 to 5 degrees over most parts of northwest India till January 28, and a rise by 3 to 5 degrees thereafter.

While very light rainfall had initially been on the forecast for earlier this week, Delhi has received no rain so far, marking a 100% deficit for November, December and January till January 26.