Delhi: Rainfall returns to forecast from June 27 to 30

Delhi is likely to see a warm day with clear skies and a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 37.9 degrees Celsius, a degree below the long period average. The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 23.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal. At 8.30 am on Friday, the temperature was 30.4 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 59%.

The maximum temperature is set to rise to 40 degrees Celsius over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by around two to four degrees over most parts of northwest India during the next five days.

For the week from June 23 to 29, rainfall activity is likely to remain subdued over northwest India till June 25, but is likely to increase towards the end of the week with moisture-laden easterly winds. For the following week, from June 30 to July 6, rainfall is likely on most days over northwest India due to easterly winds and western disturbances, according to the IMD’s extended range forecast issued on Thursday. The southwest monsoon is also likely to cover the entire country during the June 30 to July 6 week.

In Delhi, rainfall returns to the forecast from June 27 to 30, going by the IMD’s forecast for the next six days. While light rainfall is likely on June 27 and 28, thundershowers are on the forecast for June 29 and 30. With the rainfall, the maximum temperature is likely to drop to around 35 degrees Celsius by June 30.

A western disturbance brought rainfall to northwest India from June 17 to 22. Cloudy skies and rainfall have kept the maximum temperature below 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi from June 17 onwards. Despite the wet spell earlier this month, Delhi continues to record a deficit in rainfall for the month. While the Safdarjung weather station has recorded 24.5 mm of rainfall so far this month, it falls short of the normal of 48.3 mm till June 24.

The air quality index (AQI) on Thursday was 140, in the ‘moderate’ category, with PM10 and ozone as the prominent pollutants, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).