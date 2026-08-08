Delhi logs wettest first week for August in 15 years; rain pounds Gurgaon and Noida

As Delhi on Friday received its highest rainfall during the first seven days of August this year, the city also logged its wettest first week for the month since 2011, India Meteorological Department (IMD) records show. The pounding rain submerged arterial roads under up to four feet of water, leaving vehicles stranded, choking traffic and inundating residential colonies as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR.

Over the last two decades, on an average, the Capital has been receiving around 42 mm of rainfall in the first week of August. With Friday’s rain, however, the monthly total has soared to 127 mm. The driest August week since 2011, on the other hand, was recorded in 2015 when 3 mm of rainfall was logged in the first week of the month.

Gurgaon, meanwhile, remained among the worst-hit areas in the National Capital Region after receiving 67.5 mm of rainfall until 5.30 pm.

The city received “heavy rainfall” as per IMD, which according to it reflects rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Near Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Jewar and Dadri logged 40 mm and 37.5 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Several places in Delhi saw rainfall cross 100 mm, including Pushp Vihar (147.5 mm) and Chhattarpur (131 mm).

Other stations where heavy rainfall was reported included Ayanagar (87.4 mm), Palam (73.5 mm), Janakpuri (71.5 mm) and Safdarjung (59.2 mm) — the city’s base station.

According to the IMD, multiple low pressure systems passing through Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions were observed, triggering the downpour.

The IMD has sounded a yellow alert for Saturday. The forecast issued in its bulletin read, “A spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places during early morning to noon. Another spell of very light to light rain at many places in the evening or night.”

The relentless rain also brought down temperatures sharply. While the day temperature was recorded at around seven degrees below season’s normal at 27.5 degrees Celsius, the night temperature was below normal by two notches at 25.6 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD, the feel-like temperature rose to 32 degrees Celsius as the humdity ranged between 97% and 100%.

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Meanwhile, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in South Delhi to Mahipalpur, Minto Road, ITO, Shakarpur and Chhatarpur, roads disappeared beneath rainwater as commuters remained trapped in traffic for hours, motorists abandoned flooded stretches and office-goers struggled to book cabs.

Some of the worst flooding was reported on the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road near Vayusena Bad (Air Force Station), where water accumulated up to three to four feet deep, reducing one of south Delhi’s busiest corridors into what residents described as a river.

Traffic crawled for kilometres between Khanpur and Okhla Mor, while adjoining stretches at Sangam Vihar, Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar also remained inundated.

Continuous rainfall led to severe waterlogging in several neighbourhoods, including areas around the Red Fort, Chhatarpur Farm, Mehram Nagar near Terminal 1 and Sainik Farms. At Mahipalpur T-Point, waterlogging affected traffic heading towards the airport, Gurgaon, Chhatarpur and Vasant Vihar, while commuters also reported long delays near the Pusa Road roundabout.

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Officials said that PWD received 30 calls of waterlogging mainly from Mahipalpur, Chhatarpur and Greater Kailash 2. Similar complaints in the NDMC area were reported from Lodhi Road, RK Ashram Marg, Minto Road Bridge, Rajiv Chowk Metro, Safdarjung Flyover, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Race Course Road and Sarojini Nagar.

Residents in Fatehpur Beri were seen using tarpaulins to traverse through the flooded areas. At 40 futa road in Shaheen Bagh, several two-wheelers and autorickshaws got stuck in flooded roads.

In Noida, Dadri road, Mahamaya Flyover and Botanical Garden Metro station area saw long queues of stranded

vehicles.

Officials said several incidents of tree fall were reported from Delhi’s Saket, Model Town, East of Kailash and Patel

Nagar. Nine calls regarding house and wall collapse were reported mostly from Burari and Model Town. The MCD said it received calls of tree fall from Sarita Vihar, Sant Nagar and RML hospital. There were no reports of injuries or casualties, said sources.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI), meanwhile, remained in the ‘Satisfactory’ category, recording an AQI of 63. So far, the city has recorded ‘Satisfactory’ AQI this August.