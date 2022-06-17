Early morning showers in Delhi today; rainfall likely till June 22

Delhi witnessed rainfall in the early hours of Friday, bringing the minimum temperature down to 22.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

More rainfall is likely in the national capital on Friday. Cloudy skies, moderate rainfall or thundershowers, and gusty winds of around 30 to 40 kmph are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast for Delhi on Friday. Rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm is categorised as ‘moderate’.

The Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall between 2.30 am and 8.30 am on Friday. This was the highest amount recorded in the city till 8.30 am. The observatory at Lodhi Road recorded 5.6 mm of rainfall, while Palam registered 5.2 mm and the Ridge 3 mm.

Over the past two days, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded 9.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 23.6 mm for the month till June 17. The normal amount of rainfall for the month of June in Delhi is 65.5 mm.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius, the IMD forecast indicates. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was high, standing at 88%. The temperature at the same time was 25.6 degrees Celsius.

The rainfall over Delhi-NCR is on account of western disturbances and easterly winds that bring moisture. Rainfall is also on the forecast for the Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and isolated parts of Rajasthan over the next four days, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Friday.

Rainfall and thundershowers are on the forecast for Delhi from June 18 to 22. The maximum temperature is likely to remain below 40 degrees Celsius till June 23, the forecast indicates. The minimum temperature is likely to range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius over the next six days.