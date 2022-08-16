Delhi weather: Light or very light rainfall predicted this week

August 16, 2022 10:13:19 am
Only light or very light rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next seven days with cloudy skies, light rain or thundershowers along with strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Very light rainfall is likely on Wednesday and Friday, while the weekend could see light rain in Delhi.
The maximum temperature could be around 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, close to the 34.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday. The minimum temperature early on Tuesday was 27 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the temperature was 29.6 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 74 per cent.
Delhi has seen a deficit in rainfall so far this August, with rainfall at the Safdarjung weather observatory falling well below the ‘normal’ for the month. Around 24.9 mm of rainfall has been recorded at Safdarjung so far, which is 80 per cent below ‘normal’ of 125.4 mm till August 16. The observatory at Safdarjung provides a marker for the city.
Subscriber Only Stories
This monsoon season, Safdarjung has recorded 335.7 mm of rainfall, 18 per cent short of the ‘normal’ of 409.2 mm. In July, excess rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, while June saw a large deficit of around 67 per cent.
The monsoon trough, a low-pressure area associated with the monsoon, lies south of its normal position. The western end of the trough is likely to shift northwards from August 17 onwards, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday. The position of the trough can contribute to determining which parts of the country see an active monsoon.
According to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday, active monsoon conditions are likely to persist over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and northern Maharashtra over the next two days, with rainfall decreasing thereafter.
Widespread light or moderate rainfall along with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 18 and Uttarakhand from August 18 to 20.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Mindy Kaling on how characters on ‘Never Have I Ever’ represent different sides of her personality
Karnataka minister Madhuswamy’s audio clip on ‘govt not functioning’ triggers row, horticulture minister asks him to quit
Nicholas Evans, author of ‘The Horse Whisperer,’ dead at 72
Ian Chappell: Commentary box to miss strong voice that called a spade a spade
Sidharth Malhotra taunts Kiara Advani as she crops him from her video, fan says ‘marry her right now’
Google’s Android 13 now rolling out for Pixel devices: Top features, list of eligible devices
A disgruntled Ronaldo eats lunch alone at Man U canteen, reports claim. Manager Ten Hag now open to sell Ronaldo in transfer window
Karnataka PSI exam scam: CID probe focuses on arrested IPS officer’s financial transactions
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex jumps over 300 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,750-mark
Why keeping the Fold range aspirational helps Samsung in more ways than one
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at state laws