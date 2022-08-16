scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Delhi weather: Light or very light rainfall predicted this week

Delhi weather news: The maximum temperature could be around 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, close to the 34.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 10:13:19 am
People take shelter under umbrellas during rain in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Only light or very light rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next seven days with cloudy skies, light rain or thundershowers along with strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Very light rainfall is likely on Wednesday and Friday, while the weekend could see light rain in Delhi.

The maximum temperature could be around 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, close to the 34.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday. The minimum temperature early on Tuesday was 27 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the temperature was 29.6 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 74 per cent.

Delhi has seen a deficit in rainfall so far this August, with rainfall at the Safdarjung weather observatory falling well below the ‘normal’ for the month. Around 24.9 mm of rainfall has been recorded at Safdarjung so far, which is 80 per cent below ‘normal’ of 125.4 mm till August 16. The observatory at Safdarjung provides a marker for the city.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

This monsoon season, Safdarjung has recorded 335.7 mm of rainfall, 18 per cent short of the ‘normal’ of 409.2 mm. In July, excess rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, while June saw a large deficit of around 67 per cent.

The monsoon trough, a low-pressure area associated with the monsoon, lies south of its normal position. The western end of the trough is likely to shift northwards from August 17 onwards, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday. The position of the trough can contribute to determining which parts of the country see an active monsoon.

According to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday, active monsoon conditions are likely to persist over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and northern Maharashtra over the next two days, with rainfall decreasing thereafter.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Widespread light or moderate rainfall along with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 18 and Uttarakhand from August 18 to 20.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:13:19 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations: Comparative look at state laws
Political Pulse

Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations: Comparative look at state laws

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Delhi Confidential

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Premium
Bodyguard Muneeswarar, the guardian deity of vehicles in Chennai
Know Your City

Bodyguard Muneeswarar, the guardian deity of vehicles in Chennai

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement