Delhi weather: Light or very light rainfall predicted this week

Only light or very light rainfall is expected in Delhi over the next seven days with cloudy skies, light rain or thundershowers along with strong winds of 30 to 40 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Very light rainfall is likely on Wednesday and Friday, while the weekend could see light rain in Delhi.

The maximum temperature could be around 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, close to the 34.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday. The minimum temperature early on Tuesday was 27 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the temperature was 29.6 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 74 per cent.

Delhi has seen a deficit in rainfall so far this August, with rainfall at the Safdarjung weather observatory falling well below the ‘normal’ for the month. Around 24.9 mm of rainfall has been recorded at Safdarjung so far, which is 80 per cent below ‘normal’ of 125.4 mm till August 16. The observatory at Safdarjung provides a marker for the city.

This monsoon season, Safdarjung has recorded 335.7 mm of rainfall, 18 per cent short of the ‘normal’ of 409.2 mm. In July, excess rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, while June saw a large deficit of around 67 per cent.

The monsoon trough, a low-pressure area associated with the monsoon, lies south of its normal position. The western end of the trough is likely to shift northwards from August 17 onwards, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday. The position of the trough can contribute to determining which parts of the country see an active monsoon.

According to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday, active monsoon conditions are likely to persist over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and northern Maharashtra over the next two days, with rainfall decreasing thereafter.

Widespread light or moderate rainfall along with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh on August 18 and Uttarakhand from August 18 to 20.