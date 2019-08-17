Mercury dips as Delhi gets light rains; thundershowers predicted tomorrow

The national capital received light to moderate rainfall throughout Saturday, bringing down the temperature five notches below the season’s average.

The city received 1.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, PTI quoted a Met official as saying. He said in the last 24 hours, the city received 7.3 mm rainfall today.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celcius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average.

According to the Met official, the relative humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 77 per cent. Several areas including, Palam received 3 mm rainfall, Ayanagar 2 mm, Ridge 1.8 mm and Lodhi Road recorded 1.5 mm rainfall, PTI quoted the official as saying.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rains and thundershowers on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 degrees and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.