Delhi experiences light showers, likely to experience cold winds

Delhi NCR experienced light showers on Thursday morning disrupting traffic at a few places. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds at isolated places in the national capital. And fresh snowfall in Kashmir is expected to bring cold winds to the city. Officials said that strong surface winds, with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph, are also expected in Delhi.

According to the IMD, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, northern parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience heavy rain. Apart from Delhi, thunderstorms accompanied with hail is also likely at isolated places such as western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, the capital city woke up to light rain followed by a sunny spell during the day. The maximum temperature was around 25.1 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius. Air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the second day in a row, with the air quality index value being recorded at 352.