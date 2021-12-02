Western disturbance brings December rain to Delhi, air quality remains ‘very poor’

Delhi saw light rain on Thursday afternoon because of a western disturbance, an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region that brings sudden winter rain.

The air quality, meanwhile, remained in the ‘very poor’ range on Thursday as well.

The morning temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, because of a dense cloud cover overnight. The maximum temperature is expected to be well below normal.

Some parts of the city may get light rain on Friday also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. The IMD had forecast rain for Thursday and Friday earlier this week.

Another western disturbance is expected to bring rain to the city on Monday.

Officials said that because of rain and dipping temperatures, they expect fog on Friday and Saturday morning, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 22-24 degrees Celsius over the coming seven days. Because of cloud cover, the minimum temperatures are expected to be around 12-13 degrees Celsius.