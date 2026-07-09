Amid heavy rainfall, Delhi CM, PWD Minister inspects waterlogging hotspots

Commuters tread through water-logged MB road in New Delhi during the monsoon showers on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In the wake of heavy rainfall lashing the Capital on Thursday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Sahib Singh hit the ground to inspect the drainage management and arrangements put in place to clear out waterlogging, officials said.

The department received around 40 complaint calls related to waterlogging, PWD officials said, adding that in the last 48 hours, nearly 120 public calls were received and attended to on priority.

In most cases, waterlogging was cleared within 15 to 30 minutes, depending on rainfall intensity and site conditions, an official said.

“In comparison to previous years, the complaint calls were relatively less. Usually, we get over 100 calls in a day even if it rains for few hours but this time it was less…..strict orders and monsoon preparedness is in place and all the leaves of engineers have also been cancelled…everyone has been put on alert and on ground to tackle the situation on ground,” said a senior official.