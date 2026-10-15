Delhi sees dip in temperature, clearer air as rain lashes city

Delhi on Thursday witnessed rainfall which plummeted the temperatures during the day by four to six degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city, warning of moderate to heavy showers, lightning, and squally winds.

The rain also led to an improvement in the Capital’s air quality, bringing the AQI to 149 on Thursday from 181 recorded a day before.

According to the IMD bulletin, maximum temperatures settled between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius across major weather stations. Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 15.9 mm of rainfall while Ridge logged the maximum rainfall at 25.2 mm. Lodi Road recorded 20 mm, Palam stood at 11.2 mm, and Ayanagar followed with 7.2 mm.