Gurgaon rains touch near 100 mm, Red alert in Delhi

Delhi has been placed under a fresh red alert Saturday evening, with the IMD warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain across several parts of the city.

Rainfall has been particularly intense in south and central Delhi, with Pushp Vihar recording 57 mm, the highest among stations reporting rainfall during the day.

At Palam, 104.6 mm of rain has been recorded in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, making it the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded there in August since at least 2011. This is rare, officials said because the rain has amounted to more than half of Palam’s average rainfall for the entire month of August (197.9 mm). Palam’s all-time August 24-hour record rainfall was logged at 183.6 mm in 1967.