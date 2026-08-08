Gurgaon rains touch near 100 mm, Red alert in Delhi

Rainfall has been particularly intense in south and central Delhi, with Pushp Vihar recording 57 mm, the highest among stations reporting rainfall during the day.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
1 min readNew DelhiAug 8, 2026 06:49 PM IST
Rainfall in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)Rainfall in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Delhi has been placed under a fresh red alert Saturday evening, with the IMD warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain across several parts of the city.

Rainfall has been particularly intense in south and central Delhi, with Pushp Vihar recording 57 mm, the highest among stations reporting rainfall during the day.

At Palam, 104.6 mm of rain has been recorded in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, making it the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded there in August since at least 2011. This is rare, officials said because the rain has amounted to more than half of Palam’s average rainfall for the entire month of August (197.9 mm). Palam’s all-time August 24-hour record rainfall was logged at 183.6 mm in 1967.

Rains in Gurgaon touched 96.5 mm in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, while Noida recorded 28.5 mm during the same period.

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Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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