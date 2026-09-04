Heavy rain in Delhi, flights diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad

Of the nine flights diverted, four were sent to Jaipur, four to Lucknow, and one to Ahmedabad.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 4, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Delhi rain red alert, igi airport,A senior airport functionary said the waterlogging situation at the IGI Airport had been controlled and was temporary. (Screenshot from ANI video)
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Heavy rain disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport Friday evening, causing at least nine flights to be diverted. Four each were re-routed to Jaipur and Lucknow and one to Ahmedabad.

Areas outside the airport were briefly waterlogged. The city remains under a red alert till 8 pm.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Saturday; the forecast indicates one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms from early morning to forenoon.

This could be followed by another spell from afternoon to evening. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C and the minimum between 24°C and 26°C.

How rain, weather alerts progressed in Delhi

In the morning and early afternoon rain had been limited to a few parts of Delhi only.

A heavier spell – with isolated heavy bursts of 50-100 mm – was expected from the evening.

By 3.45 pm Delhi’s Safdarjung area had recorded 23 mm of rain, while the Pusa and Narayana neighbourhoods recorded 14 mm and 12 mm, respectively. The India Meteorological Department also warned of strong winds – 40-50 kmph with gusts up to 60 kmph – and bursts of lightning.

And by 5.30 pm, Palam reported 75.6 mm of rain.  Naraina in southwest Delhi recorded 54 mm, Janakpuri received 48.5 mm, Lodi Road 34.6 mm, and Safdarjung 32.6 mm. 

Other stations – Chhatharpur, Ayanagar, Jharoda Khan – also reported light rain.

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Delhi weather conditions

The weather is being influenced by a well-marked low-pressure area over central-northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Uttar Pradesh, as well as a monsoonal trough passing through the region.

The low-pressure system is expected to remain nearly stationary for the next 48 hours.

That will likely mean more rainfall for Delhi and the national capital region.

In addition, IMD officials have also noted the presence of troughs extending across northren India, while a fresh western disturbance is affecting the upper-level weather pattern.

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All clear on Sunday?

The weather is expected to improve from Sunday, though with partly cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain. Even drier conditions are forecast for September 7 and 8.

The maximum temperatures on these days are likely  to rise to 33-35°C.

Overall Delhi has received 509.8 mm of rainfall this monsoon.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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