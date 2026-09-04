Heavy rain in Delhi, flights diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad

A senior airport functionary said the waterlogging situation at the IGI Airport had been controlled and was temporary. (Screenshot from ANI video)

Heavy rain disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport Friday evening, causing at least nine flights to be diverted. Four each were re-routed to Jaipur and Lucknow and one to Ahmedabad.

Areas outside the airport were briefly waterlogged. The city remains under a red alert till 8 pm.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi for Saturday; the forecast indicates one or two spells of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms from early morning to forenoon.

This could be followed by another spell from afternoon to evening. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C and the minimum between 24°C and 26°C.