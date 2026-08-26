99 mm rain in 24 hours: Delhi records wettest day in over 2 years

Waterlogging at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Delhi recorded its wettest day in more than two years on Tuesday, with the Safdarjung base observatory logging 99.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

This was the highest recorded at Safdarjung across all months since August 1, 2024, when the station received 107.6 mm. It also narrowly surpassed the 98.7 mm recorded on August 8 this year. In 2025, the highest 24-hour rainfall at Safdarjung was 80.4 mm on August 15.

August rainfall already far above normal

The downpour was widespread across the city, triggering waterlogging across parts of the capital.

Delhi University recorded the highest rainfall at 104 mm.

It was followed by:

-Ayanagar at 101.9 mm

-Ridge at 100.4 mm

-Lodhi Road recorded 98.3 mm