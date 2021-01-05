scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 05, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Delhi: Rain provides relief from cold, temp above normal

The city saw overcast skies at night and sporadic sunshine during the day and the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 5, 2021 5:50:28 am
Delhi rain, Delhi cold, Delhi temperature, Delhi weather, Delhi news, Indian express newsThe minimum temperature was 11.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Temperatures in the city remained above normal on Monday, even as rain lashed Delhi for the second day in a row. As compared to Sunday, rainfall was much lighter with gauges at Safdarjung recording 1.7 mm of rain during the day.

The city saw overcast skies at night and sporadic sunshine during the day and the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The minimum was 11.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. Officials at IMD said rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as well and temperatures will remain between 20 and 11 degrees Celsius.

