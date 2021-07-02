Rain and hail in parts of Delhi bring some relief to city reeling under heat wave

Several parts of South, Central and South East Delhi witnessed rain around 5 pm, along with strong winds. (File Photo)

Rain and hail, along with strong winds, in several parts of Delhi on Friday evening, brought some respite from the ongoing heat wave.

Several parts of South, Central and South East Delhi witnessed rain around 5 pm, along with strong winds.

On Friday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded as 27.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The maximum recorded temperature, not available at present, is expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky on Saturday. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 27 and 40 degrees Celsius. Light rain is expected in some parts as well.

Thunder along with winds, but no rain, is expected between Sunday and Thursday.

According to IMD officials, monsoon, which is already delayed, is not expected till Thursday.