Delhi: Rain expected over the weekend, temperatures to drop

Commuters brave the rain in New Delhi. (Representational image by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi is expected to see a fresh spell of rain over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

The city has been experiencing regular showers for the past month when it saw the highest May rainfall in 13 years. Last week, a cyclonic circulation and a western disturbance brought rain and strong winds to the city.

DOn Saturday, Sunday and Monday, rain and thunderstorm are expected. The maximum temperature, which was recorded as 41.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, is expected to drop t 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 34 degrees Celsius on Monday.

On Wednesday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees above normal. The mercury is expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

