Delhi rain brings temperature down but leaves waterlogged roads, cave-ins in its wake

As The capital woke up to incessant rains on Tuesday, it brought with it water-logging in several parts of Delhi-NCR, traffic snarls, and in some cases, unmotorable roads.

The most affected parts of the city were AIIMS-Dhaula Kuan, JLN Stadium-Sarai Kale Khan, and the Moolchand flyover leading up to Lodhi Road.

“In all these places, roads caved in leading to traffic snarls, following which certain portions had to be shut. Apart from this, at Mathura Road, a crack developed due to which one carriageway had to be shut. Repairs will take place at night,” said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city, such as JLN Bhawan to Janpath; Hauz Khas; Greater Kailash II to Ashram; and in Palam.

“Wherever there was more traffic than usual, it was due to the rain and subsequent water-logging. We deployed our staff from other posts there, and also got in touch with the road agencies concerned,” said Kumar.

When contacted, a senior Public Works Department official said, “Restoration of roads doesn’t fall under the PWD — which otherwise is the road-owning agency — following a Delhi government order around six months ago. Other agencies such as the civic bodies and the Delhi Jal Board are supposed to carry out the work.”

But leader of the standing committee of South Corporation Shikha Rai said, “The MCD is only responsible for inner colony lanes. All bigger and arterial roads are under PWD and they are responsible for its maintenance and repair.”