Rain lashes Delhi on BRICS Summit Day 1, red alert issued

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A spell of rain swept across Delhi-NCR Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the capital and warning of moderate to heavy rainfall over most parts of the city.
The weather warning comes on the first day of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit, being hosted in the capital from September 11 to 13.
A district-level nowcast issued at 1 pm, valid till 5 pm, said a spell of light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning was likely over northern parts of Delhi during the next hour, followed by another spell of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms over most parts of the city during the subsequent three hours.
Independent meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said on X that thunderstorm formations east of the National Capital Region were moving towards the entire Delhi-NCR region. He forecast passing spells of moderate to heavy rain in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad between 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm, Delhi between 2 pm and 4 pm, and Gurgaon between 3 pm and 5 pm.
“These are going to be quick moving spells with duration at one place to be around 30-60mins, overall accumulation expected in the range of 10-40mm at most places,” Dahiya said.
The spell comes after five consecutive days of dry weather in Delhi, which had also seen temperatures climb.
Safdarjung recorded no rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Friday, while the maximum temperature on Thursday was 36.6°C, 3.1 degrees above normal. The minimum was 27.4°C, 1.8 degrees above normal.
City crosses September normal
Delhi has recorded 69.5 mm of rain by the morning of September 11, against a September Long Period Average of roughly 120-125 mm. This means the city has already received more than 55% of its normal September rainfall in the first 10 days.
IMD records show that September is usually wet. September 2021 saw 413.3 mm of rain while 2024 saw 192.5 mm.
In the larger picture, Delhi has also crossed its annual normal rainfall of 774.4 mm before Friday’s alert.
The IMD forecast, meanwhile, has indicated on Saturday, that light rain is expected at many places, with moderate rain at isolated places.
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