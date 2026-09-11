Rain lashes Delhi on BRICS Summit Day 1, red alert issued

A spell of rain swept across Delhi-NCR Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the capital and warning of moderate to heavy rainfall over most parts of the city.

The weather warning comes on the first day of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit, being hosted in the capital from September 11 to 13.

A district-level nowcast issued at 1 pm, valid till 5 pm, said a spell of light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning was likely over northern parts of Delhi during the next hour, followed by another spell of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms over most parts of the city during the subsequent three hours.