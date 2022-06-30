Delhi rain: Amid waterlogging and traffic snarls, police issue advisories

The Delhi Traffic Police Thursday issued several advisories on social media after rain lashed the city and the National Capital Region (NCR) leading to traffic jams and waterlogging in many areas. The police cited an IMD forecast about a light to moderate thunderstorm and gusty wind across Delhi and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Officials also issued warnings of waterlogging at the Pul Prahladpur railway underpass noting that, “Movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging.”

They advised commuters from the Shooting Range direction to take a left from the Lal Kuan signal, and those from Badarpur to take the Mathura Road.

Meanwhile, waterlogging obstructed traffic near the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu area. The police noted that the waterlogging is affecting traffic going from Lodhi Underpass and AIIMS towards Sarai Kale Khan and DND, advising drivers to avoid the stretch.

Traffic on the IIT flyover towards Munirka was affected when a heavy transport vehicle broke down. As traffic was affected in South Delhi, officials also advised drivers to avoid the Aurobindo Marg route from IIT to Adhchini in both directions, the M B Road route from Khanpur T point to Tughlaq Fort in both directions, and the Outer Ring road from Chirag Delhi to Savitri Flyover.

In Gurgaon, traffic congestion was reported at Basai Chowk, near Sector 4/5 Chowk, Iffco Chowk and on National Highway 48 near Khandsa towards Jaipur due to waterlogging.

Ahead of the monsoon season, the traffic police said 1,100 personnel, road safety officers (RSOs), and two quick response teams will be deployed to facilitate traffic during the rainy season. “Towing cranes will be available 24×7 at different places of the city to deal with all kinds of problems due to water logging,” said the Gurgaon traffic police in a statement.