Delhi rain brings respite from pollution, air quality improves to ‘poor’

Light rainfall on Thursday morning brought the temperature down in the national capital besides improving the air quality in Delhi, which has been battling “severe” air pollution for the past three days. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 285, which falls in the “poor” category, at Anand Vihar and 211 at IGI Airport while Wazirpur recorded “very poor” air quality at 317. The minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 12.6 degrees Celsius which fell to 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 is considered “severe”.

According to IMD officials, the temperature is expected to dip in the coming days and Delhi is expected to see fog through the rest of the week.

On Monday as well as Tuesday, the air quality index in Delhi was recorded in the severe range — an average of 403 and 413 respectively. On Wednesday, there was a marginal decrease, with the value dropping to 392 and the air quality being recorded in the “very poor” category.

Light drizzle was also recorded in Delhi on Tuesday night and Wednesday evening. On Wednesday, humidity was between 62 per cent and 98 per cent. The maximum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal. The minimum was much higher than that recorded on the previous three days and was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Delhi also recorded its second coldest day of the month on Monday, with the minimum temperature dipping to 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below season’s average. The sudden dip in the minimum temperature was observed after rains lashed Himachal Pradesh on Monday.