Delhi: Rain 10% above normal in July, more than last year

New Delhi: A dog gets soaked in heavy rainfall as pedestrians wait under a bus stand, in New Delhi (PTI/File)

For a city that received deficient rainfall in seven out of 11 years in July, between 2007 and 2017, this year has been among the better ones. Delhi has received 286.2 mm of rain this month and light rain is expected on Tuesday too. The rain is around 10 per cent above normal. Last year, Delhi received only 170.8 mm of rain in July.

According to data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), since the start of the monsoon in the country, Delhi has received 302.6 mm rain — 11 per cent above the normal of 272.2 mm. The heavy rain in the Yamuna river basin areas has also been the primary reason behind the river flowing over the danger mark in Haryana and Delhi. While the Upper Yamuna basin received 337 mm of rain, which is normal for this time of the year, the middle Yamuna basin received 315 mm rain, which is 34 per cent more than normal.

In April this year, the Yamuna had dried to a trickle, which experts say was the first time in at least two decades. Delhi fought a long court battle with Haryana, which was battling a water crisis of its own, to get more water through the river’s channel. The IMD had forecast higher than normal monsoon this year in North West India.

Delhi, on Monday morning, received 25 mm of rainfall. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The minimum was 23 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature over the past week has continued to remain significantly below normal, while the maximum temperature has remained below 35 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, parts of the city are expected to see light rainfall Tuesday. The temperature is expected to be between 34 and 24 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected between Thursday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature on Sunday expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius.

