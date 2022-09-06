scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Delhi: Railway job racket masterminds arrested, luxury cars recovered

The police also arrested the two agents used by the masterminds to conduct the fake recruitment process at the divisional railway manager (DRM) office and railway hospital. 

The police conducted raids across Delhi-NCR and arrested the masterminds Sunday after their identities were disclosed by two of the previously arrested accused.

Days after busting a fake railway job racket and arresting five men impersonating as trainee ticket examiners (TTE), the Delhi Police have arrested four others, including the alleged masterminds of the racket, and recovered luxury cars from them, said officials.

The four arrested were identified as the masterminds — Sukhdev Singh (42), a car dealer who once contested in a Legislative Assembly poll and Sandeep Sidana (43), who had earlier done job placements for call centres and created fake forms and IDs for the racket — and their associates, Deepak (31) and Rahul (22).

The police conducted raids across Delhi-NCR and arrested the masterminds Sunday after their identities were disclosed by two of the previously arrested accused. Sukhdev Singh was caught from a Ghaziabad hotel where he had been hiding for days while Sandeep Sidana was held from Bhikaji Cama Place.

A Mercedes and a BMW purchased with defrauded money were recovered from each of them, respectively. They revealed the details of the other two accused and Rahul and Deepak were arrested Monday. They acted as Sukhdev and Sandeep’s agents, the police said.

The police said Sukhdev worked in New Seelampur as a car dealer and sought help from Sandeep after incurring debts. The duo then decided to cheat railway job aspirants with Sukhdev negotiating the amounts and referring them to Sandeep, the police said.

The police said that Sandeep had assigned Sukhdev to run a job placement agency in Hoshiarpur in Punjab to refer people to him. Meanwhile, Sandeep kept the agents Deepak and Rahul at the divisional railway manager (DRM) office and the railway hospital at Paharganj.

Both of them had easy access as they had lived at the railway quarters until a year ago, the police said. Deepak was also a contracted pump operator at the DRM office while Rahul’s uncle is a railway ambulance driver, while his mother used to work in the staff quarters, the police added.

When the aspirants were referred to them, Deepak and Rahul would take them inside the DRM office on a round after filling up forms, conduct physical examinations and take blood samples in the railway hospital to make the “recruitment” process seem credible, the police said.

A first information report (FIR) was earlier filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 (cheating by personation) 420 (dishonestly inducing/ cheating delivery of property) 468 (forgery for cheating) 471 (using forged documents as genuine) as well as provisions of the Railways Act.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:50:45 pm
