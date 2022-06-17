Delhi Live News Updates: Delhi Police arrests Bhim Sena chief for threatening Nupur Sharma

Delhi Live News Updates: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar for allegedly issuing derogatory remarks and calling for violence against BJPspokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks on the Prophet. The Special Cell’s Cyber Cell unit arrested Tanwar from his residence on Thursday. This comes days after Gurgaon Police booked Tanwar under sections of promoting enmity between different groups, abetment, intentional insult and criminal intimidation. The complaint was lodged by BJP Youth Wing president Sarvapriya Tyagi.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out searches at various locations in connection with its money laundering probe allegedly linked to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, ANI reported.
In other news, a day after Congress leaders accused Delhi Police personnel of forcibly entering the AICC headquarters and beating up party workers who were protesting against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED, an FIR was registered against unknown party workers for allegedly assaulting personnel and destroying public property.