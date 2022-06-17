scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi Live News Updates: Delhi Police arrests Bhim Sena chief for threatening Nupur Sharma

Delhi Live News Updates: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out searches at various locations in connection with its money laundering probe allegedly linked to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, ANI reported. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 9:00:36 am
Nupur Sharma, Nupur Sharma summoned, Mumbra police summons Nupur Sharma, Prophet remark, hate speech, Indian expressThe BJP suspended Nupur Sharma, one of its national spokespersons, from the party’s primary membership for her anti-Islam remarks in a television debate end May.

Delhi Live News Updates: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar for allegedly issuing derogatory remarks and calling for violence against BJPspokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks on the Prophet. The Special Cell’s Cyber Cell unit arrested Tanwar from his residence on Thursday. This comes days after Gurgaon Police booked Tanwar under sections of promoting enmity between different groups, abetment, intentional insult and criminal intimidation. The complaint was lodged by BJP Youth Wing president Sarvapriya Tyagi.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday carried out searches at various locations in connection with its money laundering probe allegedly linked to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, ANI reported.

In other news, a day after Congress leaders accused Delhi Police personnel of forcibly entering the AICC headquarters and beating up party workers who were protesting against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED, an FIR was registered against unknown party workers for allegedly assaulting personnel and destroying public property.

Live Blog

Delhi Live News Updates: Delhi Police arrests Bhim Sena chief for threatening Nupur Sharma

Congress leaders and members at the protest march near Raj Bhavan on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

BJP, AAP heavyweights hit campaign trail ahead of Rajinder Nagar bypoll

Fifteen leaders holding public gatherings at 9 different places within a span of two hours between 7 pm and 9 pm — the BJP went all out for its Rajinder Nagar bypoll campaign on Thursday, even as AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held rallies in the area.

BJP leaders including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam, state president Adesh Gupta, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, Delhi Assembly’s leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and former mayor Jai Prakash took part in the gatherings at Indepuri, Rajinder Nagar, Buddha Nagar, Naraina Industrial Area among other places.

Agnipath scheme protests: Stir turns violent in Haryana’s Palwal, cars torched, cops injured

Protests against the Agnipath scheme turned violent in Palwal on Thursday as hundreds of youths demanding a withdrawal of the new recruitment policy took to streets and gheraoed the residence of deputy commissioner of the town.

The police said that the protesters blocked the roads and started pelting stones and torched vehicles. In purported videos, policemen could be seen firing gunshots in the air to disperse the crowd.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.