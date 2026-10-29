Demolition of Delhi Race Course mosque near PM’s house paused for 4 weeks

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering... Read More
The Race Course Masjid in Delhi, a Waqf-notified and heritage property, got some respite on Thursday when the Land and Development Office on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it will not take any coercive action for the mosque’s removal for four weeks. The masjid is located inside the Race Course Club, which occupies around 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
However, the mosque will remain inaccessible for worshippers.
The mosque is facing demolition due to the Centre’s ongoing reclamation of land parcels in the surrounding area.
Justice Anish Dayal recorded the statement made by the Centre, through standing counsel Ashish Dixit, on the instruction of deputy land and development officer Kunal Bhaskar, in its order. The Centre informed Justice Dayal that the L&DO will decide a representation by the Delhi Waqf Board in four weeks time, and until then it won’t take any coercive action against the mosque.
The area, which comprises the Delhi Race Club, Jaipur Polo Ground as well as slum dwellings of nearly 700-odd families. They now stand demolished and the area is in the process of being repossessed by the L&DO under the Centre’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
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However, the Centre opposed allowing access to the mosque, citing “ongoing demolition work at the site”.
Dixit said that “it is not safe to allow ingress and egress… active demolition is going on, it won’t be safe for all people, we have also restricted access to the temple” neighbouring the mosque.
The court was dealing with a plea by a worshipper at the mosque, Syed Ahmed Saud, represented by advocate M Sufian Siddiqui, who was seeking unrestricted access to the mosque as well as protection against demolition.
Siddiqui objected to Dixit’s submission, stating that demolition work had been completed.
Justice Dayal, however, refused to interfere, remarking, “We are not going to allow it. If somebody gets injured during the demolition, who is going to pay compensation? Let it go, let them decide, it’s a fair submission (by the Centre), we can’t force them to give access for prayers.”
The court, however, directed the Centre to file a status report along with photographs by the next date of hearing on December 16.
The Centre also informed the court that it will only be adjudicating on the Delhi Waqf Board’s representation of October 19, and not Saud’s plea, reasoning that it will open a “Pandora’s box” where several other worshippers may then start approaching the L&DO.
Dixit added, “The Delhi Waqf Board and the department (L&DO) is trying to work out a solution, we don’t want multiple worshippers approaching.”
The Waqf Board, on October 19, wrote to the L&DO seeking that the mosque’s electricity and water connections which were disconnected on October 7 be restored.
The representation, however, only highlighted the apprehension of demolition. It said the mosque is Waqf-notified and a grade-II heritage structure and requested that “the matter may kindly be examined on priority”, without explicitly seeking protection against demolition.
Saud’s representation to the L&DO on October 22 had sought that access to the masjid be restored. He also requested that “demolition, dismantling, sealing, dispossession, forcible exclusion, structural alteration or other coercive action” not be taken against the masjid.