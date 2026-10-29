Demolition of Delhi Race Course mosque near PM’s house paused for 4 weeks

The Race Course Masjid in Delhi, a Waqf-notified and heritage property, got some respite on Thursday when the Land and Development Office on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it will not take any coercive action for the mosque’s removal for four weeks. The masjid is located inside the Race Course Club, which occupies around 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

However, the mosque will remain inaccessible for worshippers.

The mosque is facing demolition due to the Centre’s ongoing reclamation of land parcels in the surrounding area.

Justice Anish Dayal recorded the statement made by the Centre, through standing counsel Ashish Dixit, on the instruction of deputy land and development officer Kunal Bhaskar, in its order. The Centre informed Justice Dayal that the L&DO will decide a representation by the Delhi Waqf Board in four weeks time, and until then it won’t take any coercive action against the mosque.