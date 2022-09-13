Qutub Minar case: ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

The ASI has asked a Delhi court to impose costs on a man claiming legal rights to South Delhi, arguing it was a publicity stunt and that he wasted its time during the hearing of a plea seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples at the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque inside the Qutub Minar complex.

Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar who heard the application will pronounce the order on September 17.

Kunwar Mahender Dhawaj Prasad Singh, claiming to be a descendant from a royal family, intervened in the case claiming that he has legal rights over the area under South Delhi. He wanted to be heard in the Qutub Minar case. Singh, in his application, claimed that he is the karta of the Beswan family, who are Jats from the Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Subash C Gupta, representing the Archaeological Survey of India, argued Singh had not raised the issue of ownership “since Independence before any court of law” and his claim has lapsed under the principle of delay. The ASI told the court the application has “no basis whatsoever” and was a “publicity stunt and costs should be imposed since this was a wastage of the time of the court.”

Singh, who was present in the court, spoke to the judge trying to explain his case. He told the court he has filed a suit against the Government for acquiring his property and which has been pending. He also told the court he was not seeking any such relief apart from being heard in this case.

“I am 78 now. For 60 years I have been fighting with the Government. I have not lost the authority of being a sovereign king… At least give my land to me. There are 1,700 illegal colonies (in Delhi). Where did these colonies come from? It is all encroachment. They (Government) have kept quiet,” Singh told the court.

“Crores of people have encroached upon my land. It is not possible for a common man to seek relief in a civil court. I approached the president to decide my fate, pay the compensation,” he added.