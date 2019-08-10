Delhi: QRT vehicle stolen from Janakpuri, recovered 8 hours later

A Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicle, attached with the in-charge of the anti-auto-theft-squad (AATS) of the West district, was stolen from Janakpuri area Friday afternoon when the driver of the car was having tea.

After several units, including the Special Cell, were deployed to look for the vehicle, it was found abandoned in the Moti Nagar area eight hours later. Later at night, police arrested a 20-year-old man for the theft.

Police said QRT was privately hired by Delhi Police and was driven by a private driver, Pawan.

The incident took place around 3.15 pm when Pawan went to get the tyres changed. He then parked the vehicle in a service lane near Janakpuri Metro station and went to have tea. “A few minutes later, he came out and found the vehicle missing. He immediately informed the in-charge, who in turn informed his seniors,” a senior police officer said.

A West district crime team visited the spot and a forensic team was called in to lift prints, sources said.

“Police questioned security guards and drivers who work nearby, as well as others who live in the area. Police also found that the car was not secured with high-end anti-theft devices. After intensive checking, it was found abandoned in Moti Nagar. Investigators found CCTV footage from the spot and with help from informers, they arrested the accused, Saurav Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar. The vehicle had a Delhi registration number,” a police officer said.