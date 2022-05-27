Delhi: PWD tweaks norms, gives fresh push to drainage master plan

After failing to get a good response to its drainage master plan project, the Public Works Department (PWD) has given a fresh push to it and re-issued tenders. Only two bidders came forward and they too did not meet the eligibility criteria, said an official.

Following the failure of the first tender, the PWD has invited a new tender with a change in requirements and cleared objectives for appointing a consultancy service to provide solution for storm water systems and to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to resolve the waterlogging problems in Delhi.

“We received only two bidders and both failed to meet the requisite criteria. There is a board of assessor in PWD to appoint consultants for such big projects and technical evaluation and quality are important for appointing a consultancy service. But the two bidders lacked both, so we have now issued fresh tenders with some changes in the requirements,” said the officials.

The last tender for appointing consultants was issued in January. However, with the delay in the tendering process, the project has been delayed by 3-4 months.

Under the new tenders floated this week, PWD wants to engage a consultancy service eligible to provide holistic drainage solutions as per the framework of the drainage master plan and beyond, so as to provide a system where no waterlogging occurs in the NCT of Delhi – Najafgarh Basin.

The consultant is expected to provide actionable and implementable solutions, along with a road map for implementation of engineering solutions. Tenders for the other two basins will also be floated soon, said officials.

“The scope of work will include consideration of parameters to improve the drainage network of the Najafgarh Basin falling under the jurisdiction of NCT Delhi. Once appointed, the consultancy will provide solutions for individual drainage and locations and also at macro level,” said the official.

The official added that the consultants will provide a feasibility study for the entire Najafgarh Basin at micro and macro levels to find out the reasons behind water logging, delay in drain of surface runoff etc and provide solutions.

The consultants will also survey the existing pipelines, drains, and other possible storm water disposal systems at all probable water logging locations. Invert level of drains, road levels, adjoining ground level will be recorded to provide efficient drainage solutions. Besides this, consultants will also do a hydraulic study and environmental impact assessment and provide an estimate for construction work.

“The tender will start arriving from June 1 and the department is planning to complete the tendering process, selection of bidders and award of contract by June end to avoid any further delay. It is one of the key projects of the Delhi government,” said a senior PWD official.

Water logging and urban flooding are a perennial problem in the capital city and to address these problems, the Delhi government, a few years ago appointed IIT-Delhi to prepare a detailed ‘drainage master plan’ for NCT of Delhi. However, the government found the IIT’s plan “generic” in nature and appointed PWD as nodal agency for providing more detailed solutions for each of the three basins.

The PWD has now begun the preliminary work with Najafgarh Basin, which has 123 drains and an area with 918 square kilometres. The other major basins in the city are Barapullah and Trans-Yamuna and tenders for these basins will also be floated soon, said officials.

Once the contract is awarded, the tender will have to submit the DPR within one year and PWD will give two years for execution of the project and one year for solution validation. The entire drainage system of the national capital will be re-developed by 2025, said officials.