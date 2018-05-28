Delhi PWD to undertake WiFi project

The free WiFi project — under which Delhiites will be provided free WiFi across the capital — was one of AAP’s key election promises. Despite three years in power, the project is yet to take off. The free WiFi project — under which Delhiites will be provided free WiFi across the capital — was one of AAP’s key election promises. Despite three years in power, the project is yet to take off.

Days after saying it was not equipped to implement the Delhi government’s ambitious WiFi project owing to lack of expertise, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided that it will undertake the project.

A senior government official said a Cabinet note has been prepared for the project. “The department has been informed that it will have to carry out the project. The Cabinet note has details of how the project will be implemented and will serve as a guide. Senior officials are on board with the decision,” said an official.

Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the project in this year’s budget.

